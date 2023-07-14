Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Mega Millions, Powerball, and Lotto jackpots combined over $1.454 billion

Your dreams of becoming a multi-millionaire could become a reality this weekend – three jackpots with a combined prize total of $1.454.4 billion are available for the taking.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now at a whopping $560 million – the seventh largest in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to a staggering $875 million for Saturday night’s drawing – the third largest Powerball jackpot and seventh largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Also for Saturday night’s drawing, the Lotto jackpot has swelled to $19.4 million – the largest Lotto jackpot of the year and the second largest in nearly five years.

Last night, one lucky Lotto player won $55,000 after matching all five Lotto numbers and adding Extra Shot. The winning ticket was purchased at a Jewel-Osco grocery store, located at 3570 N. Elston Ave. in Chicago.

The winning numbers in the Thursday, July 13 draw were: 19-27-29-33-34-49 and Extra Shot 24.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Lotto is an Illinois-only $2 jackpot game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and players can add the Extra Shot for an additional $1 for a chance to increase non-top prize winnings.

About the Illinois Lottery:Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

