Mega Millions jackpot swells to $619 million for tonight’s drawing

Illinois Lottery players have another shot at becoming a Mega Millionaire as the Mega Millions jackpot is now a whopping $619 million for tonight’s drawing.

If won, this would be the tenth largest Mega Millions jackpot won in U.S. history.

Two people have won a Mega Millions jackpot this year: In March a player in New Jersey won a life-changing $1.28 billion; and in June an Illinois Lottery player won an astonishing $552 million playing Mega Millions on the Illinois Lottery mobile app – the largest prize ever won by an online lottery player in the U.S.

So far this year, seven Illinois Lottery players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Mega Millions.

Anyone could be next – all you need is a ticket to dream! There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the state and the Illinois Lottery also offers tickets on its website at IllinoisLottery.com or on the Illinois Lottery app.

And if you have the good fortune to win a life-altering amount of money, the Lottery has three key pieces of advice on what to do next:

Sign the back of the winning ticket and keep it somewhere safe

Seek professional financial and legal advice

Call the Lottery Player Hotline on 1-800-252-1775 to arrange a private appointment to claim the prize

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

As the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery reminds players to play for fun, not funds. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.