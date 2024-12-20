Mega Millions jackpot soars to $825 millions for tonight’s drawing

Dreaming of a green Christmas? The Mega Millions Jackpot is now a staggering $825 million for tonight’s drawing.

If won, it would be the largest prize ever won in December and the seventh largest in Mega Millions history,

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on September 10, 2024. Since then, nearly three million winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold, netting players almost $584 million in prizes in 2024 in Illinois.

Every Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois helps fund K-12 education across the State, and since the current jackpot roll, over $14 million have been returned to education in Illinois.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can log in to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions b-roll made by Illinois Lottery available for use by the media; available for use by the media; download here.

The Illinois Lottery encourages responsible gift giving this holiday season. Never give a lottery ticket to anyone under the age of 18. For more information on how to gift and game responsibly, please visit the Responsible Gaming pages on IllinoisLottery.com.