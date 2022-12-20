Illinois Lottery players have a chance to become a multi millionaire this holiday as the Mega Millions jackpot soars to $465 million for tonight’s drawing.

If a player wins Tuesday night’s jackpot, it would be the 12th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

In July, an Illinois Lottery player won a historic $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois, and the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

