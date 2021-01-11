Mega Millions® Jackpot Reaches $600M For Tomorrow’s Drawing

Fourth Largest Jackpot Ever In Game’s History

The jackpot keeps rolling and rising, and now the Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $600 million for Tuesday night’s drawing!

If won, it would be the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the eighth largest jackpot of any lottery game in U.S. history.

The top five Mega Millions jackpots ever won in the U.S. are listed below:

Rank Jackpot Where won When 1 $1.537 billion South Carolina October 2018 2 $646 million Shared by three players from Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland March 2012 3 $648 million Shared by two players from California and Georgia December 2013 4 $543 million Won by an 11-member office pool in California July 2018 5 $536 million Indiana July 2016

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

It’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age or older to get in on the fun and purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket with multiple ways to play. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night with the next draw taking place tomorrow, Tuesday, January 12 at 10 p.m. (CT).