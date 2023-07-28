Mega Millions jackpot increased to $940 million for tonight’s draw

Nearly $1 billion is up for grabs in tonight’s Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot was increased to $940 million this morning – making it the fifth largest Mega Millions Jackpot and the eighth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Last July, a staggering $1.34 billion Mega Millions Jackpot was won in Illinois. Two people with one winning ticket in Des Plaines claimed the largest lottery prize ever in Illinois, and at the time, the third largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

So far this year, four Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more with Mega Millions.

Anyone could be next – all you need is a ticket to dream! There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State and the Lottery also offers a convenient online channel at IllinoisLottery.com or via its app.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday 10:00 p.m. (CT).

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.