Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $740 million for tonight’s draw

Illinois Lottery players have another shot at becoming an uber millionaire this weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now a staggering $740 million – the seventh largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

Two people have won a Mega Millions jackpot this year: first in March when a player in New Jersey walked away with a mouth-watering $1.13 billion; and again in June when an Illinois Lottery player won a whopping $552 million playing the game on the Illinois Lottery mobile app – making this the largest prize ever won by an online lottery player in the U.S.

So far this year, six Illinois Lottery players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Mega Millions.

Anyone could be next – all you need is a ticket to dream! There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State and the Lottery also offers a convenient online channel at IllinoisLottery.com or via its app.

And if you have the good fortune to win a life-altering amount of money, the Lottery has three key pieces of advice on what to do next:

Sign the back of the winning ticket and keep it somewhere safe Seek professional financial and legal advice Call the Lottery Player Hotline on 1-800-252-1775 to arrange a private appointment to claim the prize

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.