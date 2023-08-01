Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MEGA MILLIONS IS NOW A MEGA BILLION FOR TONIGHT’S DRAW

Is Tuesday a ‘Lucky’ Mega Millions Jackpot Draw Day?

Mega Millions has now become a Mega billion!

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has rocketed to a staggering $1.1 billion.

If won, it would be the fourth largest Mega Millions Jackpot and the sixth largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

Plenty of Mega Millions players in Illinois have already walked away with a lot of cash this year, including four players who won $1 million each. In total in 2023, Mega Millions players in Illinois have claimed over 2.37 million winning tickets totaling more than $17.7 million in prizes.

If you’re feeling lucky, today might be a good day to snatch up a ticket. That’s because, in 2023, twice as many Mega Millions jackpots have been won on a Tuesday draw than on a Friday draw.

pasted image 0 1

Every Mega Millions ticket is a chance to win – and a chance to dream. And with $1.1 billion up for grabs in tonight’s Mega Millions draw, Illinois residents are lining up at their local lottery stores to snatch up a ticket.

There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, and players can also purchase a ticket online through the Illinois Lottery website, IllinoisLottery.com, or the Illinois Lottery app.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday 10:00 p.m. (CT).

###

About the Illinois Lottery:Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

