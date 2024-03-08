MEGA Millions and Powerball jackpots over $1.2 billion combined

Illinois Lottery players have two chances to win two massive jackpots this weekend, with a combined prize total of $1.2 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now a whopping $687 million – the sixth largest in the game’s history. The jackpot was last won on Dec 8, 2023 when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

And the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing has soared to $521 million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024, when a lottery player in Michigan took home the grand prize worth a cool $842 million – the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

You could be next! With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The Illinois Lottery reminds all players to: “Set A Limit and Stick To It.” Before you play, set a limit on the amount of time and money you plan to spend and only spend what you have. For more information, visit: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $24 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary benefactor, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLott