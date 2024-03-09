Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots over $1.2 billion combined

 Illinois Lottery players have two chances to win two massive jackpots this weekend, with a combined prize total of $1.2 billion. 

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now a whopping $687 million – the sixth largest in the game’s history. The jackpot was last won on Dec 8, 2023 when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize. 

And the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing has soared to $521 million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024, when a lottery player in Michigan took home the grand prize worth a cool $842 million – the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

You could be next! With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The Illinois Lottery reminds all players to: “Set A Limit and Stick To It.” Before you play, set a limit on the amount of time and money you plan to spend and only spend what you have. For more information, visit: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $24 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary benefactor, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
