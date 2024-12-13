MEGA Million Jackpot hits $670 Million for tonight’s drawing

Illinois Lottery players still have a chance to become mega-rich as the Mega Millions jackpot has hit a cool $670 million for tonight’s drawing.

If won, this would be the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot won in U.S. history.

Two people have won a Mega Millions jackpot this year: In March a player in New Jersey won a life-changing $1.28 billion; and in June an Illinois Lottery player won an astonishing $552 million playing Mega Millions on the Illinois Lottery mobile app – the largest prize ever won by an online lottery player in the U.S.

Throughout 2024, seven Illinois Lottery players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions b-roll made by Illinois Lottery available for use by the media; available for use by the media; download here.

Be Smart, Gift Smart this holiday season. Lottery tickets make great gifts from adults to adults. Never give lottery tickets to a minor. For more information on how to gift and play responsibly, please go to www.IllinoisLottery.com and visit our Responsible Gaming pages.

###

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $25 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.