Meet the voices behind the characters of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Including Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Christian Convery,

Lil Rel Howery, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, with James Marsden, and Kristen Bell.

Ray J, Princess, and their little ones as they attended a special screening of "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

SYNOPSIS:

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true.

But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains.

With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.