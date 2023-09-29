Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Meet the voices behind the characters of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Including Mckenna GraceTaraji P. HensonMarsai MartinChristian Convery

Lil Rel HoweryKim KardashianSerena WilliamsAlan KimBrice Gonzalez, with James Marsden, and Kristen Bell.

PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE IS IN THEATRES SEPTEMBER 29, 2023.

Ray J, Princess, and their little ones as they attended a special screening of “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.  
PRINCESS AND SON with a couple of Paw Patrol mascots. 

SYNOPSIS:

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. 

But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. 

With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
