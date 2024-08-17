Meet Heman Bekele, The 15-Year-Old Black Scientist Changing The World

The teenager’s innovative skin cancer treatment approach got him named 2024 Kid of the Year by Time magazine.

Heman Bekele, 15, has been crowned the 2024 Kid of the Year by Time magazine for his amazing soap that could someday “transform skin cancer treatment,” according to a press release.

In 2023, the Annandale, Virginia, teen was named America’s Top Young Scientist after competing in the Young Scientist Challenge held by 3M and Discovery Education. He was recognized as one of the country’s leading science experts for his groundbreaking compound-based soap bar designed to treat melanoma, a serious type of skin cancer that occurs when the pigment-producing cells that give color to the skin become cancerous.

Bekele found a cost effective way to produce the item, with each bar costing about 50 cents to create, according to USA Today.

“It’s absolutely incredible to think that one day my bar of soap will be able to make a direct impact on somebody else’s life,” Bekele told Time. “That’s the reason I started this all in the first place.”

Bekele’s passion for science started at a young age.

As reported by People, Bekele’s interest in skin cancer treatment began at the age of 7 while growing up in Ethiopia. He frequently witnessed the severe effects of prolonged sun exposure on individuals in his community who lacked proper sun protection. After moving to the United States with his family, Bekele became determined to find a cure for melanoma, with a focus on making treatment accessible to those in lower socio-economic communities.

Through extensive research, Bekele discovered the potential of imiquimod, a topical cream known for treating superficial basal cell carcinoma (a type of skin cancer) on various parts of the body, according to Medicine Plus. Describing the soap’s distinctive production process, Bekele explained that his innovative soap bar incorporates nanoparticles “loaded” with imiquimod. This design ensures that the drug remains on the skin at a molecular level, even after the soap is rinsed off.

“Almost everyone uses soap and water for cleaning. So soap would probably be the best option,” Bekele said of his innovative skin cancer treatment approach.

The 15-year-old scientist’s idea has potential, according to scientists in skin cancer research and treatment as well as the judges of 3M company and Discovery Education’s 2023 Young Scientist Challenge. Experts say his soap would cost people significantly less than the current $40,000 price tag of cancer fighting topical cream. However, there are still many stages to go before the soap is approved to be used as treatment. Bekele, who attends Woodson High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, is expanding upon his research at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

How does Melanoma impact Black people?

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, in 2019, over 1.3 million people in the U.S. were living with melanoma, making it one of the top five most common cancers. The incidence rate of melanoma has risen over recent decades, increasing from 15 cases per 100,000 people in 1992 to 24 cases per 100,000 in 2019.

Melanoma is less common among Black individuals compared to non-Hispanic White people—one case per 100,000 versus 30 cases per 100,000—due to melanin’s protective effects against UV radiation. However, when Black individuals do develop melanoma, they face significantly lower survival rates. Between 2011 and 2015, the five-year survival rate for Black patients was 66%, compared to 90% for non-Hispanic White patients, as reported by the CDC in 2019.