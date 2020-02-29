Medicare and You – Understanding Your Medicare Choices

Christ Baptist Church in Gary has a Women for Christ Ministry led by Peggy Williams that will host a Medicare Educational Seminar from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The public is invited to attend a presentation by Darian D. Collins, who is a Licensed and Certified Sr. Health Agent with Health Solutions Team LLC & Global Premier Benefits. Collins will provide answers to Medicare choice questions as well as respond to questions from the audience.

The seminar will be held at Christ Baptist Church, 4700 E. 7thAvenue, Gary, IN. They will also give out food on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pastor Lawrence E. Robertson is the Pastor of Christ Baptist Church.

Contact the church office at 219-938-5504 or visit the website at: www.cbcgary.com for more information.