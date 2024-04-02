Medical examiner’s office hosts Missing Persons Day in Cook County

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office (MEO) is hosting its fourth Cook County Missing Persons Day to connect those who have long-term missing loved ones with resources and experts. The MEO asks media outlets to help inform residents throughout the region with a missing family member or friend about the event so they are able to take advantage of the services that will be provided.

Those whose friend or family member has been missing more than one month will be able to file missing persons reports and submit DNA samples, medical records, pictures and other records to aid in the search. Emotional support services will also be available to families.

“Missing Persons Day offers a valuable opportunity to serve as a centralized resource for those searching for missing relatives or friends,” said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar.

Missing Persons Day will be held on Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, 2121 W. Harrison St., Chicago.

In its first three years, the event attracted approximately 150 family members and friends of missing persons. One person has been identified as a result of Missing Persons Day in Cook County.

The Office is hosting its Missing Persons Day in partnership with National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Chicago Police Department, Illinois State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Living Doe, Chicago Missing Persons Guild, American Red Cross and the Salvation Army as well as consulates and clergy from throughout the region.