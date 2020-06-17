Mechanical contractor breaking ground for new facility

East Chicago, Indiana, Mayor Anthony Copeland and Manhattan Mechanical Services kick off construction at 3450 Michigan Avenue

Manhattan is a heavy industrial mechanical contractor providing services to oil refineries, chemical plants, steel mills, paper mills and other heavy industrial operations. The new facility will consist of offices, fabrication shop, craft training center and corporate office.

“Today’s [June 5] announcement is an exciting step forward for the city of East Chicago and northwest Indiana as the state welcomes Manhattan to the Hoosier state,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “Indiana’s low cost, business-friendly climate paired with the region’s strong industrial core provides a competitive advantage for companies like Manhattan to grow their operations with the support of a highly-skilled workforce.”

The company plans to invest approximately $2.5 million and create 75-100 jobs over the next few years. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Manhattan Mechanical Services up to $1.3 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s plans to create up to 83 new, high-wage jobs in Indiana. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.

“East Chicago’s reputation for redevelopment and productive reuse of municipal property continues to draw development and businesses, and we appreciate the commitment Manhattan has made to our city,” said Mayor Anthony Copeland, City of East Chicago. “With our focus on fostering a friendly business climate, East Chicago is a community that companies can rely on to help provide a return on their investment and future prosperity.

This project returns former vacant City-owned land to the tax base, increasing the assessed value through the 20,000-square-foot building on approximately 2.8 acres. Manhattan anticipates further expansion at the East Chicago location over the next several years and selected the site to accommodate future growth.

“We have been fortunate to have significant growth in recent years and based on that growth, we began exploring the necessity of relocation to better serve the Midwest market,” said Mike Uremovich, President of Manhattan. “The evolution of our company continues today. East Chicago and the state of Indiana provide a business environment where we and our clients can continue to prosper.”

Manhattan Mechanical Services is a premier mechanical contractor in the greater Chicago area focused on safety and integrity as the common threads between customers, employees, and community. Manhattan Mechanical Services (MMS) provides support to customers in multiple areas; including process piping, structural steel, equipment setting, scaffolding, and insulation for heavy industrial facilities. MMS specializes in providing Turnkey projects to its customers. The contractor possesses every asset to see its projects through to a successful completion; from the engineering/planning phase through start up activities. Efficiency is the standard, and quality is burned into every weld.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) leads the state of Indiana’s economic development efforts, helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state. Governed by a 15-member board chaired by Governor Eric J. Holcomb, the IEDC manages many initiatives, including performance-based tax credits, workforce training grants, innovation and entrepreneurship resources, public infrastructure assistance, and talent attraction and retention efforts. For more information about the IEDC, visit [iedc.in.gov].