Meals on Wheels – Fall for Meals on Wheels

Join Meals on Wheels as a Volunteer Meal Delivery Driver this Fall and deliver nutrition to those in need in local communities. Harvest a wealth of personal satisfaction as you enrich your life and make a difference in someone else’s life with each delivery!

Help continue our mission of delivering nutritious meals to those in need with the support of community volunteers. Be a part of something bigger than yourself and discover how you can become great by serving others – with only an hour and a half of your time as little as once or twice per month. Corporate volunteer teams are welcome to join the Meals on Wheels team. Give back to the community and volunteer today!

The increased number of clients and meals we are serving means Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana urgently needs volunteer meal delivery drivers throughout Lake and Porter Counties, with the most urgent need in Crown Point, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Merrillville, Miller & Whiting.

Other routes are also available. Volunteers pick up meals at lunchtime at a meeting spot in their community and deliver to local people in need. Our new App saves time and is remarkably convenient.

Additionally, volunteer van drivers are immediately needed to deliver food containers to designated locations. All van routes originate at our Merrillville facility. Bag packers and bag stampers are also needed. Various two-hour daytime shifts are available.

Volunteers are the heart of Meals on Wheels. They establish a relationship with each client. Volunteers are trained to deliver a personal connection and wellness check with every single meal. Turn your compassion into action and become part of the Meals on Wheels team of volunteers and make a difference in your community.

To sign up for a volunteer training session or for further information, contact Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager at 219-756-3663 or [email protected]

Founded in 1977, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers 1,700 nutritious meals each day with a wellness check and friendly visit to people in Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties, with the support of community volunteers.