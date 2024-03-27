McKissack & McKissack founder to keynote World Civility Day 2024

The Gary Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its highly anticipated 8th annual World Civility Day, slated for April 11, 2024, with an exciting lineup of events and speakers. Among the distinguished guests scheduled to address attendees at the awards dinner is Ms. Deryl McKissack, a trailblazing leader in the architecture, engineering, and construction management industry.

McKissack, the Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of McKissack & McKissack, a renowned national firm, has been at the forefront of numerous landmark projects across the United States. From overseeing the construction of iconic structures like the Museum of African American History and Culture to the Obama Presidential Center, McKissack’s influence on the architectural landscape is profound.

With humble beginnings in 1990, McKissack started her company with a mere $1,000 budget and a self-penned business plan. Today, her firm boasts over 150 employees spread across offices in major cities including Chicago, Baltimore, Dallas, and Washington D.C. Managing a portfolio exceeding $15 billion in construction projects nationwide, McKissack’s expertise and leadership have solidified her reputation as an industry titan.

Among the firm’s ongoing endeavors is the design of expansions for the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Notably, McKissack & McKissack played a pivotal role in the construction and architectural design of the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington, D.C., a testament to their commitment to commemorating historical legacies.

“We are honored to welcome Ms. Deryl McKissack to Northwest Indiana for World Civility Day 8,” said Gary Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles “Chuck” Hughes. “Her remarkable achievements serve as an inspiration to us all, embodying the spirit of innovation and excellence.”

World Civility Day, an annual event championed by the Gary Chamber of Commerce, aims to promote inclusivity, respect, and dialogue within communities. As anticipation builds for this year’s celebration, organizers urge individuals to mark their calendars and participate in the festivities.

For those interested in attending the awards dinner at the Avalon Manor featuring Ms. Deryl McKissack or seeking information on tickets, tables, and sponsorships, the Chamber office can be reached at (219) 885-7407.

With an impressive lineup of speakers and a commitment to fostering civility, World Civility Day promises to be a momentous occasion for residents of Gary and beyond