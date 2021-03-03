McDonald’s fundraiser nets more than $8,000 to support cancer patients

Local McDonald’s restaurants and their patrons generously Rounded Up their meal totals during the months of December and January, raising some $8,700.25 in funding for the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster.

Proceeds from the Highland-Indianapolis Blvd., Highland-Ridge Rd. and Munster McDonald’s fundraising efforts support the classes and services available at the Cancer Resource Centre. The resource center is a program of the Community Cancer Research Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of cancer care in northwest Indiana and the south Chicago suburbs. Since first opening its doors in 2003, the Cancer Resource Centre has offered all of its services free of charge to all who enter, including those receiving care from medical treatment facilities other than the hospitals of Community Healthcare System. The Centre is funded from donations and grants, in-kind donations and volunteer support.

Individuals may check out books, view videotapes and other educational material within the library or conduct internet searches to obtain research concerning diagnosis, treatment and general information. Groups gather to share experiences in social and professionally-led groups for support. Classes and programs are offered to help individuals connect in their experiences and to promote emotional wellbeing. A vital part of the Centre’s outreach efforts, classes, programs and groups have moved to online virtual formats to help keep cancer patients safe while accessing services throughout the pandemic.

“For the past 18 years, the Centre has been able to touch the lives of more than 54,370 patients and families, offering a non-medical setting where they come to celebrate life, deal with hardships and find answers to their questions,” said Anthony Andello, manager, Outreach, Cancer Resource Centre. “Cancer doesn’t take a break during the pandemic and the need for support is as crucial as before. While some of our programs and classes have been put on pause for the time being, thanks to our good neighbors-the Highland and Munster McDonald’s restaurants-many more patients will be able to seek comfort, solace and a new path on their road to recovery when we resume our regular programming.”

The Cancer Resource Centre is located at 926 Ridge Road in Munster. For more information on the mind-body-spirit programs and a complete listing of upcoming virtual and in-person classes and events, visit cancerresourcecentre.com or call 219-836-3349.