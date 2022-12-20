McCullough Academy hosts first In-person Christmas since pandemic

The scholars of Frankie Woods McCullough Academy took the stage for their first in-person Christmas Holiday program since COVID-19 closed schools everywhere more than two years ago. Parents, grandparents and supporters filled the room in anticipation of a performance that did not disappoint. The school has done virtual programs but families were excited to see their scholars perform live.

The program was spearheaded by 3rd grade teacher Kendra Weathersby who rallied a team of dedicated teachers to make the event possible.

“I want to thank the parents and the teachers for working with the children to make this program possible,” said Weathersby. “We could not have done it without you.”

The cafeteria was transformed into a winter wonderland with multiple decorated Christmas trees and inflatable decor. Each grade developed a special performance, including “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by the fifth-grade class.

“We are so excited to have our families in the building,” said Principal Sharmayne McKinley. “Our students lit up like Christmas trees to see their parents, grandparents and loved ones cheering them on throughout the program.”

Thankfully, the program was captured via Facebook live by the district for the families who were unable to attend. Many other schools across the Gary Community School Corporation will be hosting holiday programs and activities for scholars and their families throughout the week. The last day for students is Thursday, December 15, 2022 for the holiday break. Schools re-open Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

For more information and updates, visit garyschools.org.