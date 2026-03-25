Focusing On Opportunity For Young Men Of Color

A major community convening focused on improving outcomes for boys and young men of color is underway this morning at Indiana University Northwest, bringing together educators, families, civic leaders, and students from across Lake County.

Hosted by My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Lake County, IN, the event begins today, Wednesday, March 18, at 8:30 a.m. inside the Anderson Library Center on the IUN campus. While registration and breakfast kicked off the morning, organizers say community members can still attend key sessions throughout the day.

The convening is designed as a working forum, not just a discussion, aligning local efforts with the MBK Alliance’s national framework—an initiative launched under the Obama Foundation to improve life outcomes for boys and young men of color. Lake County is recognized as a nationally certified MBK community, a designation that reflects its coordinated, cross-sector approach.

The opening session, which began at 9:00 a.m., features welcome remarks from Indiana University Northwest Chancellor Dr. Arrick Jackson, along with key leadership voices including Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, who serves as chair of MBK Lake County. Additional remarks come from Roosevelt Haywood III, president of Haywood Fleming & Associates and chair of this year’s convening, along with stakeholders representing education and community-based organizations.

Throughout the day, participants are engaging in a series of breakout sessions tailored to youth, parents, and educators, each aligned with MBK’s “Six Key Milestones for Success.” These milestones range from early childhood readiness and third-grade literacy to high school graduation, postsecondary education, career readiness, and remaining safe from violent crime.

The programming reflects a comprehensive approach to youth development. Sessions include topics such as early literacy strategies, mental health support for students, mentorship, and workforce readiness. A featured panel on entering the trades and entrepreneurship includes industry leaders such as Claude Powers III of Powers & Sons Construction, offering real-world insights into career pathways that do not require a traditional four-year degree.

The convening also emphasizes exposure to high-growth industries and career pathways, with participation from 13 schools across Lake County, including West Side Leadership Academy, East Chicago Central, Hammond Central, and Calumet New Tech High School, among others. Organizers say the goal is to connect classroom learning with real-world opportunities.

A midday keynote presentation titled “From the Block to the Breakthrough,” led by Dr. Omar Diaz, is expected to anchor the afternoon portion of the event, followed by youth reflections and a community call-to-action session designed to turn discussion into measurable next steps.

One of the most anticipated moments of the day is the recognition of graduating high school seniors who have achieved Milestone 3—high school completion. The stole ceremony will honor students for their academic accomplishments while reinforcing the broader mission of sustained success beyond graduation.

The event also provides multiple opportunities for community engagement, including campus tours, networking, and collaborative planning sessions aimed at strengthening partnerships between schools, employers, and local organizations.

Organizers stress that the convening is about more than a single day of programming. It represents an ongoing effort to align resources, share accountability, and build a pipeline of support for young men of color in Lake County.

Edgewater Health, a regional healthcare provider with roots dating back to 1974, is among the key partners supporting the initiative. The organization, which offers integrated primary care and behavioral health services across Northwest Indiana, has played a role in addressing the mental health and wellness components highlighted throughout the convening.

As sessions continue through the afternoon, including discussions on violence prevention, career readiness, and mentorship, organizers encourage community members who have not yet attended to still take part in remaining activities.

With programming scheduled through 3:00 p.m., the MBK Community Convening offers a rare opportunity for residents to witness—and contribute to—a coordinated effort aimed at reshaping educational and economic outcomes for the next generation.