Maywood and Harvey disaster recovery centers are closing permanently

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Maywood and Harvey will close their doors permanently at the end of this week. Cook County residents who suffered losses during the June 29 – July 2 storms and flooding and still need in-person assistance can find other centers at FEMA Disaster Recovery Locator.



The Maywood center, located at in the Lightford Recreation Center, 809 Madison St. Maywood, will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday until it closes this Friday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.



The Harvey center, located at the Thornton Township High School, Building T107, 249 East 151st Street, in Harvey, will be open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until it permanently closes this Saturday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.



Recovery Centers are not the only way to get help from FEMA. The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, is staffed by multilingual operators ready to assist survivors with registrations and any other questions they have. Survivors can also use Disasterassistance.gov or the FEMA App on their phones.



For additional information about the disaster recovery efforts in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA is October 30, 2023.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay).