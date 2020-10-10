Mayor wants $30,000 raise for city spokesman who lives outside of Gary

By Erick Johnson

With the city’s financial condition uncertain, Mayor Jerome Prince wants a $30,000 increase for City Spokesperson Michael Gonzalez who does not live in Gary.

The request emerged during a Gary Common Council Finance Meeting on September 23, where Councilman William Godwin blasted the request as a “smokescreen” before other councilmen voiced concerns about possible violations of the city’s residency ordinance. It was one of several issues that were discussed as the city reviews a draft of Gary’s 2021 operating budget.

But the $30,000 raise remains a hot issue amid growing concerns over contractors getting around the city’s 44-year-old residency ordinance, which requires employees to live in the city, but not police and firefighters, who by Indiana law can live anywhere they want.

Independent contractors are also exempt from the ordinance. Gonzalez’s position was once a city position, but his boss is accused of changing it to an independent contractor to avoid the residency requirement.

If the raise is approved, it would be a 66 percent increase for Gonzalez, who lives in Lake Station and is paid $45,000 annually.

In 2018, the Council tabled a proposed amendment to the ordinance that would have required employees of the city, clerk’s office, and city judges to live in the city. Council President Ronald Brewer said an ordinance already exists that requires that, but that the law has not been enforced.

Earlier this year, the Gary Common Council declined to fund the salary of the director of communications position after Prince took office. Godwin said that’s when Prince eliminated the spokesperson’s position and changed it to a non-salaried, professional services contract.

A controversial, interlocal agreement was established where $15,000 of Gonzalez’s pay would come from the Gary Housing Authority and $30,000 would come from the city. The deal itself has come under scrutiny. Godwin said the deal is inappropriate because the local housing authority is under federal receivership.

However, the bigger concern is Gonzalez’s residency. He currently lives in Lake Station, which is located over eight miles east of Gary. Gonzalez’s public relations firm, Steel Shores Media, Inc., is also located in Lake Station, according to INBiz, the state’s government database of Indiana businesses.

Godwin expressed his disappointment over Gonzalez’s residency but did not mention his name during the meeting.

“My argument from the beginning was the attempt to move it from a salaried, W2 position to a 1099 position was a smokescreen to basically go around the residency ordinance for the city. It would be no reason I think that he could have been salary other than the fact that he doesn’t live in Gary… You certainly want your city spokesperson to be a resident in your city. I have nothing against the gentleman personally or his company, but I am concerned that going around the spirit of this council’s ordinance by all this scheming. I just find it problematic that we’re engaging the Housing Authority to help us pay for our spokesperson. I don’t know what [U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development] Ben Carson thinks about it, but I think it’s a bunch of malarkey.”

Colvin replied, “Colvin does work for the Housing Authority. I think the way you phrased that suggested he wasn’t doing any work for them.”

Godwin responded, “He may well be and I don’t doubt that but he’s operating as our spokesperson and it’s clear that when this body refused to add another $30,000 [to Gonzalez’ salary] , it was clear there was an attempt to go around this body to engage a sister agency that is a federal agency to get the same thing without our input.”

Councilman Linda Barnes-Caldwell added “We’ve been deceived quite a bit this year.”

Councilman Mary Brown said she remembers when they were given a list of employees who lived in and outside the city. Councilman Ron Brewer said this is not the last time the Council will address the residency concerns.

The Crusader on Tuesday, October 6, emailed Colvin asking for details on Gonzalez’s work with the Gary Housing Authority. She did not respond as of Crusader press time Wednesday for its print edition.

Neither Prince nor Gonzalez has commented for this story despite repeated requests from the Crusader, which held the story for a week to allow both officials more time to respond. At one point, Gonzalez asked the Crusader to send a list of questions but never responded.

One question the Crusader asked was why there was a need for 66 percent increase in Gonzalez’s salary.

Gonzalez did speak to the Northwest Indiana Times for an article where he said the city never required that independent contractors live in Gary. He never spoke about why there was a need for a $30,000 increase that would have raised his annual pay to $75,000.

Gonzalez told the Times that Gary government was his first beat as a freelance reporter, one that he held for more than a decade. But according to journalism website Muck Rack, most of Gonzalez’s articles were about Portage city government.

Of nine years, the Crusader found Gonzalez’s bylines were on just three articles about Gary, including one about outgoing Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and Jerome Prince discussing the lease on the Arthouse facility in Gary. The story was published October 23, 2019, several months before Gonzalez would start his job as Gary city spokesperson.

The request for an increase comes as the city’s financial condition remains questionable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last May, Prince fired City Controller Angelia Hayes, who had served under Freeman-Wilson. Prince fired Hayes, saying she was unable to provide the information about the status of the city’s finances he had been requesting since prior to taking office January 1. He appointed Colvin as interim controller. The city currently has a $75,000 contract to pay the municipal accounting firm Cender & Co.to handle the city’s finances.

At the September 23 meeting, Colvin said the city has launched a national search to find a city controller. She said the city has interviewed several applicants for the head position. She also said the city has plans to hire a deputy controller. Colvin said the city will depend less on Cender & Co. when both positions are filled.