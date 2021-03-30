Mayor Prince receives IU Bicentennial Medal

Indiana University-Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama recently awarded City of Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince with the prestigious Indiana University Bicentennial Medal.

The medal is awarded to individuals and organizations who have broadened the university’s reach around the state and the world through their personal, professional, artistic or philanthropic efforts.

“Indiana University-Northwest has made an enormous difference in the lives of so many Gary and Northwest Indiana residents, and the university continues to be a tremendous citizen here,” Mayor Prince said. “It’s an honor to accept this award on behalf of the people of the City of Gary.”

Chancellor Iwama, who became the seventh chancellor of the IU Northwest campus in August 2020, commended Mayor Prince for his lifelong commitment to building a sense of community in Gary.

“Mayor Prince’s work to reimagine the City of Gary aligns with our mission to enhance the quality of life in Northwest Indiana. I am grateful to Mayor Prince for his continued commitment to the IU Northwest Board of Advisors, and we are honored to be able to recognize his efforts with IU’s Bicentennial Medal,” said Chancellor Iwama.

The list of IU Bicentennial Medal recipients includes Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, billionaire investor Mark Cuban, Charles Sykes, of the African-American Arts Institute, award-winning IU faculty, administrators and distinguished alumni.

For more information, contact Michael Gonzalez, City of Gary Communications Director, at Magonzalez@Gary.gov, or at (219)617-0796.