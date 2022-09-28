Mayor Prince lauds new Operation Safe Zone site as Mayor Step

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary and the Gary Police Department have launched www.ConnectGary.org, the website that will support the innovative Operation Safe Zone project started earlier this year.
Mayor Prince launched Operation Safe Zone earlier this year to significantly improve public safety. Businesses, nonprofits, property owners and others now can connect their video surveillance cameras directly to the police department and reduce police response times to incidents throughout the City.
The new website is clear and easy to use, and it allows participants to register their surveillance cameras systems for free with a community camera registry.
Businesses also can enter their camera systems into the camera integration system, which provides extra protection by allowing the Gary Police Department to monitor integrated surveillance systems in real time, Mayor Prince said.
“Public Safety is the cornerstone of my administration, and the well-being of our citizens remains my number one priority,” Mayor Prince said. “I encourage Gary residents and business owners to become a part of Operation Safe Zone and help our eﬀorts to improve public safety and promote the revitalization of the City.”
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Operation Safe Zone system can contact [email protected]
For more information on Operation Safe Zone and the new website, contact Alexandria Ward at [email protected], or at (219) 999-7115.