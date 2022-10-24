Mayor Prince celebrates homeowners; Gary joins statewide Home Buyers Plan

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently recognized and honored the final six recipients of the City of Gary’s former Dollar Home lottery program, handing each resident the deeds to their homes.

Mayor Prince also announced Gary is participating in Hoosier Homes, a statewide, down payment and closing costs assistance program. Repeat, and first-time low- to moderate-income home buyers, who choose to live in Gary, may qualify for the program.

“This is an exciting day for the new homeowners who have put in their time and investments and for our neighbors who qualify for the Hoosier Homes program,” Mayor Prince said. “These are additional examples of the labor we are continuing to put towards Reimagining Gary, and we are witnessing the changes due to our efforts.”

Under the former Dollar Home lottery program, the six recipients were selected by lottery and demonstrated they had the financial ability to rehab a home in Gary. The program required the winners to bring the homes up to code within six months, do all the necessary rehab work in one year and to live in the house for five years.

Mayor Prince also announced the City is partnering with the nonprofit Housing Resource Hub, or “The Hub,” to boost home ownership among qualified low- to moderate-income home buyers.

Gary residents can check their eligibility and apply to the program by visiting app.Club720.org, by downloading the free Club720 app or by visiting hoosierhomesdpa.org.