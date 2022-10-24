Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
NNPA Strive Ad 728x90 1

Mayor Prince celebrates homeowners; Gary joins statewide Home Buyers Plan

Mayor Prince lauds new Operation Safe Zone site as Mayor Step

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently recognized and honored the final six recipients of the City of Gary’s former Dollar Home lottery program, handing each resident the  deeds to their homes.

Mayor Prince also announced Gary is participating in Hoosier Homes, a statewide,  down payment and closing costs assistance program. Repeat, and first-time low- to moderate-income home buyers, who choose to live in Gary, may qualify for the program.

“This is an exciting day for the new homeowners who have put in their time and  investments and for our neighbors who qualify for the Hoosier Homes program,” Mayor  Prince said. “These are additional examples of the labor we are continuing to put towards Reimagining Gary, and we are witnessing the changes due to our efforts.”

Under the former Dollar Home lottery program, the six recipients were selected by lottery and demonstrated they had the financial ability to rehab a home in Gary. The program required the winners to bring the homes up to code within six months, do all the necessary rehab work in one year and to live in the house for five years.

Mayor Prince also announced the City is partnering with the nonprofit Housing  Resource Hub, or “The Hub,” to boost home ownership among qualified low- to  moderate-income home buyers.

Gary residents can check their eligibility and apply to the program by visiting  app.Club720.org, by downloading the free Club720 app or by visiting hoosierhomesdpa.org.

“Our team is constantly looking for ways to help more Gary residents obtain homeownership,” Mayor Prince said. “This great partnership, with a strong nonprofit, will be an accomplishment and create more opportunities for Gary residents in the decades to come.”

FrankMrvan300x250 1

Recent News

23
The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

Click here
© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top