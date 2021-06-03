Mayor Prince calls for fairness, inclusivity throughout Gary

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently issued the City’s first ever executive order supporting national Pride Month, a celebration of inclusivity and respect for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Plus (LGBTQ+) residents and visitors.

Mayor Prince said the move is long overdue in the 115-year-old City.

“Just as Gary steel built nations and economies, we are about building up people and communities,” Mayor Prince said. “We are a welcoming City, and we will not tolerate hate or the denial of anyone’s human rights, responsibilities and personal freedoms.”

In the executive order, Mayor Prince called on Gary residents to join his Administration in the eﬀort to “help break down the walls of fear and prejudice” and to “work to build a bridge to understanding and acceptance until gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgendered, queer, plus individuals are aﬀorded the same rights and responsibilities as all Americans.”

Pointing to the historic 1969 Stonewall Inn uprising, Mayor Prince said the City of Gary joins former President Barack Obama and broader initiatives to “turn back discrimination and prejudice everywhere it exists” and in promoting equal rights for all Americans.

Gary already has updated its ordinances to include protection for LGBTQ+ residents, Mayor Prince said.

Mayor Prince also encouraged the Gary Common Council to join him in promoting this human rights issue.

“I have every confidence our Common Council agrees with treating all of our residents and businesses equally, and I look forward to their support for this important cause,” he said.