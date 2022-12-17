Mayor Prince announces next events in monthlong “Spread The Joy” celebration

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced more events in his monthlong “Spread The Joy” holiday celebration. Mayor Prince began the festivities with the “Festival of Lights,” the first oﬃcial Christmas tree lighting in several years, followed by the second annual City of Gary “Senior Holiday Brunch.”

For two of the next events, Mayor Prince will partner with Feed The Children, a national non-profit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, Pastor Dexter Harris and Gary’s Bethel Church and Ministries to make the season a little brighter for Gary families.

“As a father and grandfather, this is always a special time of year for me and my family, and it’s especially exciting to be able to celebrate all month long with my neighbors across the City,” Mayor Prince said. “And, I’m especially grateful for the generosity of Feed The Children and Pastor Harris and Bethel Church for helping our Gary residents enjoy this holiday season.”

Mayor Prince’s next “Spread The Joy” events will be:

Dec. 17th, 9 a.m., Genesis Convention Center. “Spread The Joy” giveaway. Mayor Prince, Feed the Children and Bethel Church and Ministries of Gary will distribute 2,400 boxes of food and personal essentials to the general public, while supplies last.

Dec. 19th, 11 a.m., City Hall. “Spread The Joy” coats/hats/toys giveaway. Mayor Prince, Feed The Children and Bethel Church again will team up to brighten the holidays for children and families throughout Gary.

Date/time/location TBD. Mayor Prince will host his second “Movie With the Mayor,” an event for preschool aged children and their chaperones. Families with transportation will enjoy the movie and treats.

For more information on Mayor Prince’s “Spread The Joy” monthlong holiday celebration, please contact Michael Gonzalez, City of Gary Communications Department, at [email protected] or at (219)617-0796.