Mayor of Michigan City to address Gary Chamber of Commerce March general membership luncheon

Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch

The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly General Membership Meeting/Luncheon on Monday, March 11, 2024, 12:00 Noon at The Chateau Banquets, 530 W. 61st Avenue, Merrillville, IN. Join the Chamber as we welcome the Honorable Angie Nelson Deuitch, the first African American Mayor of Michigan City, Indiana, as our guest speaker.

The cities of Gary and Michigan City were chosen for the Economic Recovery Corps Fellowship, a program launched in 2023 by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The fellowship will help reinvest and revitalize each city. Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch’s list of priorities was formed with one overarching goal in mind: to enhance the quality of life in Michigan City.

The public is invited to come out and welcome Mayor Deuitch. Hear how the city of Gary mirrors the city of Michigan City, with both cities moving forward with Economic Development.

The cost of the luncheon is $25 per person. Call the Chamber office (219) 885-7407 to reserve your seat(s) today. Payment required in advance. Luncheon Sponsorships Available.