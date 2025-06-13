Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton will present the Key to the City to Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., a proud native of Gary, during a special ceremony on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The event will take place at West Side Leadership Academy’s football field during Johnson’s annual “Protect the Youth” Football Camp.

The ceremony will celebrate Johnson’s ongoing commitment to empowering youth in his hometown through mentorship, sportsmanship, and community engagement.

“It’s an honor to celebrate Lonnie’s contributions to our community and the youth of Gary at his annual football camp,” said Mayor Melton.

Johnson, a graduate of West Side Leadership Academy, rose from humble beginnings on the city’s west side to a professional football career in the National Football League. Drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, Johnson has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. Known for his athleticism and dedication, Johnson frequently returns to Gary to host youth camps and inspire young athletes to pursue their dreams on and off the field.

The community is invited to attend the public event, which will highlight the impact of positive role models from Gary who continue to give back.

Event Details

When: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. (Noon)

Where: West Side Leadership Academy Football Field, 900 Gerry Street, Gary, Indiana

Key Speakers:

Mayor Eddie Melton, City of Gary

Lonnie Johnson Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

For additional information, members of the media may contact Alexis Allen, Public Relations Manager, at [email protected].