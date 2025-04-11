Mayor Melton: Nippon Steel Deal Offers ‘Unparalleled Advantages’ for American Steelworkers

By Eddie Melton, Mayor of Gary, Indiana

I am pleased that President Trump has ordered a new CFIUS review of the Nippon Steel deal. As mayor, I have spent months doing my due diligence and speaking with stakeholders across the country. This is simply the best deal on the table and represents both security and opportunity for thousands of American steelworkers in cities like Gary.

For our steelworkers, this partnership offers unparalleled advantages: nearly $1 billion in sustainable investments to modernize Gary Works, guarantees to honor existing collective bargaining agreements, a $5,000 Closing Bonus for all union-represented employees, and stability for families who have dedicated their lives to this industry.

Nippon Steel has made clear commitments to invest in and strengthen American manufacturing. Their voluntary measures, such as maintaining production capacity within the U.S. and safeguarding jobs at facilities across the country, are vital to securing the future of steelmaking in Gary.

This opportunity has the potential to bring transformative benefits to our community. I am confident that this review will put to rest any doubts about the benefits of this partnership, and I look forward to the positive impact these investments will have on our city and the American steel industry.