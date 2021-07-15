Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces $1M fund for illegal gun tips

ABC7 Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday a $1 million reward fund for tips that lead to illegal guns.

Mayor Lightfoot said the city is “awash” in illegal guns and said the city is on pace for a record year in illegal gun seizures.

“We are calling on our residents to overcome your fears, to no longer be hesitant to report the presence of illegal firearms,” Lightfoot said.

Mayor Lightfoot said more specific details will be released later. She also said the city is making progress on time.

“This statistical progress is cold comfort to the individuals and neighborhoods who are still living in daily fear,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor made the announcement at a groundbreaking for a new Chicago Park District Headquarters in Brighton Park.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 Chicago.