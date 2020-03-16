Mayor Lightfoot nominates Tracey Scott as CEO of the Chicago Housing Authority

Scott has extensive experience expanding and improving public housing across the country

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced last week the nomination of Tracey Scott to serve as CEO of the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA). As CEO, Scott will leverage her more than two decades of experience to lead the CHA into its next chapter as a principal developer and provider of affordable housing for communities across Chicago. Strengthening the CHA is a critical component of the Mayor’s work to improve the housing ecosystem in Chicago.

Scott has over 25 years of progressive leadership experience working to expand access to housing for low-income people across the country. She currently serves as the Interim Executive Director and CEO for the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority and has held prior senior roles with the Atlanta Housing Authority.

“Tracey’s breadth of experience and dedication for improving public housing make her a perfect fit to lead the Chicago Housing Authority as we embark on our ambitious agenda to transform our city’s economic landscape,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “Stable housing is a first step toward creating opportunity and building a future for Chicago’s communities, and I look forward to working closely with Tracey and the team at CHA to provide access to safe, affordable housing for all our residents.”

At the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA), Scott was responsible for overseeing a team of 300 to ensure the delivery of housing programs and services for more than 26,000 seniors and families. Under her leadership, the MPHA developed a new public housing community for homeless families, combined with services from the county. Scott also initiated MPHA’s first project utilizing tax credits in a $26-million rehab of a 184-unit property under HUD’s RAD program.

“I’m honored to be nominated by Mayor Lightfoot for this role, and very excited to begin serving the CHA, its residents and the City of Chicago,” said Scott. “I look forward to bringing new ideas, innovation, and perspective to the CHA, and to work alongside city leaders and community members to increase partnerships and housing solutions that will help more low-income families and children in Chicago to thrive.”

As Vice President of Innovation and Policy for the Atlanta Housing Authority, Scott developed agency-wide supportive housing programming and led the administration of the Section 8 voucher program serving more than 10,000 families.

“The CHA Board of Commissioners is impressed with Tracey’s extensive work to improve public housing,” said CHA Board Chairperson Angela Hurlock. “We are looking forward to the CHA’s future with Tracey at the helm and will work with her to ensure that our families, veterans, seniors, and most vulnerable residents have the opportunity to secure housing across Chicago.”

As CEO, Scott will continue the agency’s strong performance on housing development, pursuing innovative development strategies that support residents and communities across the city. CHA’s Acting CEO, James L. Bebley, is expected to stay on as Chief Operating Officer to the agency.

“I want to thank James Bebley for stepping up during this transitional period to ensure that the CHA continued its mission of expanding housing opportunities throughout Chicago,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “Together, Tracey and James will advance the city’s goal of affordable housing for all residents.”

“Tracey’s experiences and body of work makes her well-prepared for this role,” said Alderman Harry Osterman, Chairman of the Committee on Housing and Real Estate. “I look forward to working with her.”

Scott will draw on her experiences from Minneapolis and Atlanta to foster public-private partnerships at the CHA in order to invest in new housing developments and opportunities throughout the City, maintain relationships with federal regulators, and align the agency to better serve the city’s residents.

“We feel that Tracey brings a wealth of knowledge to CHA as a well-rounded and committed advocate working to increase housing options for people,” said Francine Washington, Chairperson of the Central Advisory Council and a public housing resident who also serves on the CHA Board. “We thank Mayor Lightfoot for nominating a strong leader.”

Scott’s nomination as CEO is pending approval by the CHA Board of Commissioners, which is expected to consider her nomination at its meeting on March 17.