Mayor Lightfoot Announces The Return Of In-Person City Council

The next City Council meeting on April 21 will give Aldermen the option to attend in-person at City Hall Council Chambers or participate remotely.

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot recently announced City Council meetings will have the option for in-person attendance beginning April 21. The announcement comes after one year of remote City Council meetings due to COVID-19.

“After this incredibly difficult year, safely welcoming Aldermen back into City Council Chamber will help to restore a sense of normalcy for our city,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “Though City Council will look a little different than it did before the pandemic, providing an option to return to in-person City Council meetings is something Aldermen have been looking forward to and I am thrilled we are able to finally make it a reality.”

Mayor Lightfoot will preside over the meeting from Council Chambers; Aldermen and the public will be allowed to participate in-person or remotely. The meeting will take place in accordance with the Open Meetings Act and will be classified as a remote meeting. Committee meetings will continue virtually until further notice.

The Chicago Department of Public Health, the Department of Assets, Information and Services and the Department of Law worked together to develop a floor plan and procedures designed for participant safety. All Aldermen were eligible for vaccinations starting on January 25 and City Council and Aldermanic staff were invited to register for vaccine appointments on March 17.

The second floor will be closed to the public to allow for socially distanced seating for council members.

The public can participate from the third-floor upper gallery and individuals will be selected at random for public comment. Remote viewing will still be available at the City Clerk’s website and remote speakers will also be selected at random for public comment.

Additional precautions include:

Temperature and symptom screening checks will continue at the entrance to City Hall.

Participant seating will be separated by six feet and wearing a face mask is required.

Attendance in the Council Chamber will be limited to Aldermen and staff essential to conducting the meeting.

Individuals who wish to attend the City Council meeting in-person must line up at City Hall south of LaSalle street entrance. Remote participants who would like to provide public comment, can call (312) 744-6800 24-48 hours before the meeting. Those who wish to provide a written public comment can submit written comments, not to exceed two pages, to public_comments@cityofchicago.org. City Council will commence at 10:00AM on April 21, 2021.