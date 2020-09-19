Mayor Lightfoot announces $35M investment in finding rental housing, subsidies for Chicago homeless

CARES Act, Chicago Funders Together to End Homelessness provide money

By ABC 7 News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces a major investment Friday in a program to help people who are homeless.

It’s $35 million to connect those individuals with rental subsidies and units.

The city is asking landlords to open up empty units to the program.

Lightfoot has partnered with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services in the initiative.

Paid for through CARES Act funding, along with a $1.3 million investment from the Chicago Funders Together to End Homelessness, these funds will be awarded to All Chicago Making Homelessness History to spearhead the Expedited Housing Initiative.

Originally piloted in April, the EHI is designed to rapidly connect residents experiencing homelessness with available housing by removing barriers such as income verification and other limitations that can impede rapid placement of residents in rental units.

Landlords should complete All Chicago’s Landlord Survey to report any unit availability.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.