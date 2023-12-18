Mayor Johnson statement on the death of 5-year-old new arrival child at Pilsen shelter

We are saddened at the tragic death of 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez, who was living in the temporary shelter at 2241 S. Halsted Street. Initial reports indicate that the child was suffering from a medical emergency and passed away shortly after arriving to Comer Children’s Hospital. City officials are providing support to the family and are still gathering information on this tragedy. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

My heart and my prayers go out to the Martinez family. The City will continue to provide resources and support to them during this difficult time.