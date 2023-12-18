Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Mayor Johnson statement on the death of 5-year-old new arrival child at Pilsen shelter

We are saddened at the tragic death of 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez, who was living in the temporary shelter at 2241 S. Halsted Street. Initial reports indicate that the child was suffering from a medical emergency and passed away shortly after arriving to Comer Children’s Hospital. City officials are providing support to the family and are still gathering information on this tragedy. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

My heart and my prayers go out to the Martinez family. The City will continue to provide resources and support to them during this difficult time.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top