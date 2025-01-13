Mayor Johnson reopens Roseland Mental Health Clinic

Mayor Brandon Johnson cuts the ribbon to reopen the Roseland Mental Health Clinic.

Renamed Roseland Health Hub

Mayor Brandon Johnson marked a historic moment in Chicago’s ongoing efforts to improve mental health services by reopening the former Roseland Mental Health Clinic, now renamed the Roseland Health Hub. Located at 200 E. 115th St., the facility is designed to provide a broad spectrum of no-cost mental and sexual health services to Chicago residents, regardless of insurance or immigration status. The event, attended by city leaders, community members, and department heads, reflects a renewed commitment to accessible and equitable healthcare.

Calling the reopening a fulfillment of a key promise, Mayor Johnson credited the collaboration of the city’s partners, including AFSCME, the Illinois Nurses Association (INA), and the Teamsters Union, as well as the input of 400 community members who contributed feedback over the past year. “This is a promise made and a promise kept,” said Johnson. “Together, we are building safer, stronger communities with a whole-government approach.”

The Roseland Health Hub offers a variety of mental health services addressing emotional, traumatic, and behavioral challenges, including individual and family therapy. Additionally, the facility provides sexual health services, such as testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, mpox vaccinations, and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV infection. Residents as young as six years old can access these services without concern for their ability to pay. Psychiatric medication management is also available through walk-in access at any Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) mental health center, including Roseland.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo “Simbo” Ige emphasized the importance of making the facility a comprehensive resource for the community. “We want this space to be a health hub where people can connect to the services they need, onsite or off-site,” said Dr. Ige. “Our goal is to provide holistic, community-centered care, addressing mental health, social services, and broader health needs.”



Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks at the reopening of the Roseland Mental Health Clinic saying, “the reopening marks a turning point for mental health in Chicago.” Mayor Johnson greets citizens that attended the reopening of the mental health clinic. (Photos by Marcus Robinson)

The reopening also coincides with the expansion of the Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) program, a citywide initiative to address behavioral health crises. Initially piloted with the support of the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department, CARE has transitioned fully to CDPH, with clinicians and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) now responding to 9-1-1 calls flagged for mental health concerns. CARE teams provide de-escalation, mental health assessments, and referrals to community-based services. They also conduct follow-ups at one, seven, and 30 days after an encounter to ensure continuity of care.

Mayor Johnson announced that CARE would expand to two additional police districts – Districts 4 and 12 – covering neighborhoods such as Avalon Park, South Chicago, Burnside, and the Lower West Side. A new citywide Special Cases team will operate outside the 9-1-1 system to address specific mental health emergencies directly referred to CDPH. “Our investments in programs like CARE demonstrate our commitment to choosing treatment over trauma,” Johnson stated. “We are rebuilding a healthcare system that serves all our residents, regardless of their neighborhood or ability to pay.”

The Roseland Health Hub represents a critical step in addressing longstanding inequities in Chicago’s mental health infrastructure. Referencing a 1989 report commissioned by the late Mayor Harold Washington, Johnson noted that Chicago’s public mental health system has faced significant challenges over the decades. Under Washington’s leadership, the city once operated 19 public mental health centers, but subsequent administrations reduced access by closing facilities. Johnson’s administration aims to reverse this trend by expanding services and investing in underserved communities.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Johnson was joined by key city officials, including CDPH Commissioner Dr. Ige, Department of Fleet and Facility Management Commissioner Julie Hernandez-Tomlin, Public Building Commission Executive Director Ray Gideof, Deputy Mayor Lori Lypson, and Deputy Mayor Garien Gatewood. Community members, advocates, and elected officials celebrated the reopening as a significant milestone for the far South Side.

The facility also addresses substance use disorders by offering access to recovery support and addiction counseling. Dr. Ige highlighted innovative resources like vending machines stocked with sanitary products, condoms, blood pressure medication, and other essentials to meet immediate needs. “We are providing services for everyone, from children and postpartum mothers to individuals seeking help for addiction,” she said.

Inside of Chicago Crisis response team van Outside of Chicago Crisis response team van

The Roseland Health Hub is part of the People’s Vision for Mental and Behavioral Health, a strategic plan developed by the city’s Mental Health System Expansion Working Group in May 2024. The plan emphasizes a “continuum of care” that integrates mobile crisis response, virtual consultations, and brick-and-mortar services to create a comprehensive network for residents in need.

“Today’s reopening marks a turning point for mental health care in Chicago,” Johnson said. “For too long, emergency rooms and jails have served as de facto treatment centers, failing both patients and communities. We are taking decisive action to ensure every Chicagoan has access to critical care, no matter their zip code.”

The Roseland Health Hub and the CARE program reflect Johnson’s broader vision for public health. As the city continues to expand services, Johnson reiterated his administration’s dedication to providing equitable healthcare. “This is about delivering on the promise that every resident deserves accessible, quality behavioral healthcare,” he said. “Together, we will build a system that prioritizes treatment over trauma and creates healthier, safer communities.”

Residents seeking services at the Roseland Health Hub can schedule appointments or learn more by visiting the CDPH website or calling (312) 747-1020. The CARE program can be accessed through 9-1-1 or direct referrals to CDPH.