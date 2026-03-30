Mayor Johnson launches ‘Repair Chicago’ engagement series for reparations study

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has announced the launch of “Repair Chicago,” a citywide community engagement initiative aimed at examining the long-term effects of systemic discrimination on Black residents and gathering public input to inform the city’s reparations study, led by Mayor Johnson.

The initiative will include bus tours, panel discussions, town halls, and public hearings designed to collect personal testimonies and feedback from residents across Chicago. City officials said the effort is intended to help shape what is described as Chicago’s first comprehensive reparations study.

According to the mayor’s office, the engagement process will focus on documenting how systemic racism has affected Black Chicagoans across generations, including its impact on economic opportunity, housing, education, and overall well-being.

“Repair Chicago is about listening to Black Chicagoans across our city, acknowledging the harms of the past and present, and building a path forward rooted in truth, accountability, and opportunity,” Johnson said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, the city has launched a public survey inviting Black residents to share their lived experiences. The survey is available at Chicago.gov/RepairChicago and will remain open through May 31. Participants may also enter a gift card drawing.

City officials said the data collected through the survey, along with feedback from public events, will be used to guide policy recommendations and the development of the reparations study.

The Mayor’s Office of Equity and Racial Justice (OERJ), which is leading the effort, said the process is designed to center community input in shaping the study’s findings.

“We cannot talk about reparations without centering the lived experiences of Black Chicagoans,” said Carla Kupe, the city’s Chief Equity Officer. “This series is an opportunity to listen and ensure that community voice is foundational to the policies and recommendations developed through the study.”

The engagement series begins with a panel discussion titled “From Understanding to Action,” scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at It Takes A Village Academy, 4930 S. Cottage Grove. The event will feature community experts discussing systemic inequities and potential approaches to reparative policy.

Additional events include a town hall at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd., on Thursday, April 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and another at Kennedy King College, 6301 S. Halsted St., on Wednesday, April 22, also from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Both events are open forums for residents to share their experiences and perspectives.

Officials said additional engagement opportunities, including bus tours and public hearings, will continue through May.

OERJ will work in coordination with the city’s Reparations Task Force and external consultants specializing in archival research and qualitative data analysis to compile findings from both historical records and community input.

The task force was established under a 2024 executive order issued by Johnson, which formally directed the city to develop a reparations study and implement a broader community engagement strategy focused on documenting harm experienced by Black Chicagoans.

City officials said information gathered through Repair Chicago will play a central role in shaping the study’s final recommendations and any future policy actions related to reparations.

REGISTRATION

MALCOLM X COLLEGE TOWN HALL

Thursday, April 9 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Malcolm X College — 1900 W. Jackson Blvd

An open forum for residents to share experiences and help shape Chicago’s reparations conversation.

REGISTRATION

KENNEDY KING COLLEGE TOWN HALL

Wednesday, April 22 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Kennedy King College — 6301 S. Halsted St.

A community town hall inviting Chicagoans to share perspectives and inform the city’s Reparations Study.

REGISTRATION

OERJ will work with Chicago’s Reparations Taskforce and consultants from prominent community-based organizations specializing in archival research, qualitative data, and communications to compile and synthesize both existing data and new insights gathered through this engagement series.

Mayor Johnson codified the City’s Reparations efforts, establishing Chicago’s Reparations Task Force to support the development of the Chicago’s Reparations Study, with a 2024 executive order which called upon the City to carry out a broader community engagement strategy in order to gather lived experiences of harm of Black Chicagoans. To learn more about this work and how you can join task force meetings, visit chicago.gov/reparations.