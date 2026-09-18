Mayor Johnson launches reelection bid as low Black turnout looms

Mayor ready to take on challenges in bid for second term

Mayor Brandon Johnson formally launched his campaign for a second term on September 13 at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, a latecomer entering a crowded race in which his ability to mobilize Black voters will be critical to his reelection.

Johnson, Chicago’s fourth Black mayor, framed the 2027 contest as a fight between working-class residents and wealthy corporate interests. He acknowledged that he would again be an underdog and said his campaign would build on his administration’s efforts to make the city safer and more affordable. He also said his second term would focus on opening more mental health clinics, repurposing closed schools and improving Chicago residents’ quality of life.

The campaign kickoff drew hundreds of supporters and several aldermen, including William Hall (6th), Jeanette Taylor (20th), Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), Jessie Fuentes (26th), Walter Burnett (27th), Jason Ervin (28th), Chris Taliaferro (29th), Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) and Anthony Quezada (35th).

Alderman Michelle Harris (8th) is supporting Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

The Chicago Crusader has learned that a majority of Chicago’s Black Aldermanic Caucus is not supporting the mayor amid concerns he has done little to help Black Chicago.

Johnson also begins the campaign with low approval poll numbers, mixed reviews among Black voters, and he is operating at a major financial disadvantage against Giannoulias.

With $21.7 million in cash on hand as of June 30, Giannoulias has since reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional large contributions.

Johnson had less than $650,000 in cash on hand and large contributions reported since that date. The Chicago Teachers Union is expected to back Johnson, but it remains unclear whether Service Employees International Union Local 73 and SEIU Healthcare Illinois, which supported him in 2023, will do so again.

Tired of broken promises, political corruption and turncoat politicians, many voters have lost interest in politics and choose to stay home on Election Day because they do not believe the candidates represent their interests.

At least 13 candidates are circulating petitions for the February 23, 2027, municipal election. The field could change before the October filing deadline and after petition challenges are resolved. There are approximately 1.5 million registered voters in Chicago, but only about a third have voted in recent municipal elections.

In the Black community, turnout has been even lower. The more candidates in the race, the more critical voter turnout becomes. With national and state elections to be held in November, there is also concern that voter fatigue and confusion could affect Chicago’s municipal election three months later.

Johnson’s challenge recalls a strategy that helped Chicago’s first Black mayor, Harold Washington, overcome political and financial odds more than four decades ago: building a campaign around Black voter registration, organization and turnout.

During that campaign the battle began for Washington after he served as a U.S. congressman from Illinois’ 1st District, and prepared to take on Mayor Jane Byrne and candidate Richard M. Daley in Chicago’s 1983 primary election. Black voters were angry that Byrne had strayed from her progressive policies and replaced Blacks with white members on the Chicago Housing Authority and Chicago Board of Education. They galvanized and headed to the polls to help Washington defeat Byrne, the city’s first woman mayor.

In the general election, Washington defeated Republican Bernard Epton with 51 percent of the vote. Overall voter turnout across Chicago’s 50 wards was 82 percent, one of the highest rates in the city’s history.

While Washington’s victory was historic, so was Black voter participation. Turnout in Chicago’s Black wards was no lower than 73 percent, according to scholar Michael B. Preston’s 1983 journal article, “The Election of Harold Washington: Black Voting Patterns in the 1983 Chicago Mayoral Race.”

During the Washington era, voter registration drives by Operation PUSH and get-out-the-vote rallies were often held in neighborhoods on Chicago’s South and West Sides. Such activity is less common in today’s municipal elections. Those campaigns require time, money and energy, especially for candidates seeking to unseat incumbents at City Hall.

Low turnout can benefit an incumbent, but it also presents a problem for Johnson because Black voters formed a core part of the coalition that elected him in 2023. With Giannoulias emerging as his toughest opponent, Johnson needs every vote he can get in the Black wards. He does not have Washington’s appeal or popularity, but can’t be discounted as a winner because neither man entered his campaign with the largest war chest.

Harold Washington won twice despite having less campaign money than his opponents. Additionally, many Black elected officials tied to the Cook County Democratic Party machine did not support him and endorsed Byrne or Daley in the 1983 primary. According to Preston’s article, 18 of Illinois’ Black state legislators and nine Black aldermen opposed Washington’s campaign. However, Black voter turnout during that historic election proved to be exceptionally high.

Turnout in Chicago’s municipal elections is much lower today.

A Crusader analysis of Chicago Board of Elections data from the last five municipal elections, beginning in 2007, shows an average of about only 36 percent of the city’s registered voters cast ballots in general mayoral and aldermanic elections. That means hundreds of thousands of registered voters did not vote.

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In 2007, when Richard M. Daley was reelected mayor, turnout was just over 33 percent. In the past two heated, high-profile municipal elections — the 2023 mayoral race between Johnson and Paul Vallas, and the 2019 contest between Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle — overall turnout in the general elections was about 36 percent, or lower.

Both mayoral races were heated, high-profile political events that dominated evening newscasts, radio airwaves and newspapers for months. But despite the intense coverage and political interest, turnout was nearly 39 percent in the Johnson-Vallas runoff and 33.08 percent in the Lightfoot-Preckwinkle runoff, according to election data.

Turnout in Chicago’s 17 Black wards was even lower, despite Black candidates competing in the past two mayoral races. In 2023, 31.35 percent of voters in the city’s Black wards cast ballots in the heated runoff between Johnson and Vallas. During the general election, when seven Black candidates were in the race, turnout in the Black wards was 30.01 percent.

In the 2019 runoff, when Lightfoot became Chicago’s first Black woman mayor by defeating Preckwinkle, turnout in the Black wards was 27.69 percent. That was lower than the 29.87 percent turnout in the general election, when five of the 14 candidates were Black.

Turnout in Black wards during the five municipal general elections beginning in 2007 averaged about 36 percent, according to the Crusader’s analysis. In those same wards turnout during the 2015, 2019 and 2023 mayoral runoffs averaged about 32 percent despite the enormous press coverage and intensity.

In 2011, turnout in the Black wards was 38.08 percent in the general election, when Rahm Emanuel won his first term as mayor over five candidates, three of whom were Black.

Election data show the 16th Ward consistently had the lowest participation among the Black wards. The ward, which includes parts of Englewood, West Englewood, Chicago Lawn, Gage Park, New City and Back of the Yards, averaged just under 25 percent turnout in the last five general municipal elections. In the three mayoral runoffs beginning in 2015, its average turnout also was just under 25 percent.

The Chicago Board of Elections data show some of the highest turnout among Black wards occurred in the 4th and 5th wards, which include Kenwood and Hyde Park, two politically active Chicago neighborhoods. In the last five general municipal elections, turnout averaged about 38 percent in the 4th Ward and about 40 percent in the 5th Ward.

In the last three mayoral runoffs, turnout in the 4th Ward averaged about 39 percent. The 5th Ward averaged nearly 44 percent in those same runoff elections.

The contrast with 1983 is striking. Preston reported that there were 615,000 to 650,000 registered Black voters during the primary between Washington and Byrne. That number grew to 694,000 by the general election, when Washington defeated Epton.

Of the 462,641 Black people who voted in the primary, Washington received 73 percent, or 336,409 votes. Byrne received 66,305 Black votes, compared with 22,337 for Daley. In their bitterly fought general election, Washington received 656,727 votes, or more than 51 percent, while Epton received 617,159 votes, or 48.3 percent.

Washington won 97 percent of the Black vote, according to Preston. Black middle-class wards recorded some of the highest turnout and percentages for Washington. He received 99.3 percent of the vote in the 6th Ward, 98.6 percent in the 8th Ward, 99.2 percent in the 21st Ward and 98.6 percent in the 34th Ward.

Johnson’s announcement pla-ced his record and plans for a second term before voters. The voter turnout data show that converting that message into votes — particularly in Black wards — will require the kind of sustained registration and organizing effort that helped propel Harold Washington to City Hall.

Crusader Journalist Erick Johnson contributed to this report