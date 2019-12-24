Mayor elect-Prince to address Chamber luncheon

When Jerome Prince addresses the Gary Chamber of Commerce at its first monthly General Membership luncheon of 2020, on January 13, Prince will have been sworn in as mayor on January 1, 2020.

The newly elected mayor of Gary will share his vision for 2020 and give an overview on issues that will affect the city of Gary, Northwest Indiana and the entire business community.

The luncheon meeting is open to all interested parties at a cost of $35 per person. Guests can reserve seats or tables by calling (219) 885-7407.

Doors open at 11 a.m., the meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Majestic Star Casinos Event Center, One Buffington Harbor Drive, in Gary.