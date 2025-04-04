Mayor Eddie Melton dispels resignation rumors, reaffirms commitment to Gary’s revival

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton

In a firm and direct statement, Gary Mayor Eddie Melton addressed recent rumors suggesting he planned to resign from office—calling the claims “misinformation” and reaffirming his steadfast commitment to leading the city’s ongoing revival. Melton, who took office in 2024 after defeating then-incumbent Mayor Jerome Prince, continues a legacy of Black leadership in Gary that includes Karen Freeman-Wilson and the iconic Richard Gordon Hatcher—with the exception of Scott L. King, a white mayor who served from 1996 to 2006.

Before becoming mayor, Melton served as a state senator for Indiana’s 3rd District, where he was widely recognized for his advocacy on education, economic development, and equity issues. His campaign for mayor centered on restoring public trust and reversing years of economic stagnation, culminating in a decisive victory that marked a new chapter for the Steel City. Gary has been led predominantly by Black mayors since Richard Gordon Hatcher, reinforcing the city’s national identity as a stronghold of Black political leadership.

In his first State of the City Address, Mayor Melton outlined an ambitious plan to restore Gary’s infrastructure, boost public safety, and foster economic development. One year later, his administration has made significant headway on those promises.

Under his leadership, the city has seen a 23% decrease in homicides, a milestone in public safety many considered unattainable. Tens of millions in funding have been secured to remove blight, including long-vacant and deteriorated structures that have long been a symbol of urban decline. Melton’s administration has also attracted new businesses and jobs, adding momentum to a local economy long in need of investment.

Neighborhood stabilization has also become a hallmark of the Melton era. With $3.4 million invested in new streetlights and a renewed focus on paving roads and sidewalks, the administration is working to improve quality of life block by block. And in a bold move to reclaim regional significance, Gary is aggressively vying to host the new Lake County Convention Center—Melton touts the city’s bid as the best on the table.

But progress has not come without pushback. Mayor Melton has had to weather legislative efforts targeting Gary, including attempts to reduce the city’s appointments to the Gary/Chicago International Airport board, proposed cuts to the city’s share of casino revenues, and renewed efforts to remove local control over public schools. Despite these challenges, Melton has remained firm and transparent—keeping his constituents informed through frequent public communications and open media engagement.

Now, as he prepares to deliver his second State of the City Address on April 29, 2025, at 2 p.m., Mayor Melton is dispelling rumors that he intends to leave his post for another opportunity.

“Let me be crystal clear. As Mayor of Gary, I’m not going anywhere,” he said in a statement. “I refuse to allow these attempts to derail the progress of my administration. I fight tirelessly for Gary every day—at the regional, state, and federal levels—with the support of our Common Council to ensure our city’s assets are protected and that you, our citizens, get the responsive government you deserve.”

Melton acknowledged that the job is the hardest he’s ever had, but also the most fulfilling. His love for the city and its people, he said, continues to fuel his passion.

“While critics focus on fabricating baseless rumors, I encourage our residents to stay engaged with what truly matters—Gary’s continued progress.”

That progress, he emphasized, is far from over. With more development in the pipeline, new partnerships forming, and a steadfast commitment to transparency and accountability, Mayor Melton’s vision for Gary remains bold and unwavering.

“Together, we are writing Gary’s comeback story,” he said. “No rumor, no legislation, no opposition will slow our momentum. Let’s move forward.”