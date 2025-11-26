Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proposed $16.6 billion budget for 2026 suffered a major setback on Monday, November 17, when the City Council’s Finance Committee voted 25–10 against advancing the revenue portion of his spending plan.

Johnson had hoped for a full City Council vote before Thanksgiving, but the committee’s rejection now delays consideration until later in the season. Finance Committee Chair Alderman Pat Dowell attempted to postpone the vote until December 3, but members declined, choosing instead to vote immediately after Budget Director Annette Guzman introduced a revised revenue package more than an hour after the meeting was scheduled to begin.

A central point of contention remains Johnson’s proposal for a $21-per-employee monthly “head tax” on large companies. The administration’s original version applied to firms with more than 100 employees, was later adjusted to those with more than 200, and then revised again to target businesses with 100 or more workers. Johnson’s team projected the tax would generate $100 million—$82 million for violence-prevention and youth-employment programs and $18 million for small-business grants.

Several aldermen expressed concerns about the tax structure and the administration’s borrowing plan to cover police misconduct settlements. Johnson, speaking after the vote, framed the moment as a choice between “working people” and “the ultra rich,” insisting he would not withdraw the head tax. He added there is no “third option” between deep cuts to core services and layoffs.

At a post-meeting press conference, Johnson urged Chicagoans to contact their aldermen and oppose property tax increases, arguing the head tax offers a fairer alternative. He vowed to veto any budget that reinstates the grocery tax or raises garbage fees or property taxes.

Johnson did not propose reducing the Chicago Police Department’s $2.1 billion budget for 2026 and said he would veto any plan that cuts CPD, stating such reductions would lead to police layoffs.

To help close the city’s deficit, Johnson’s proposal relies on $157.6 million in tax-increment financing (TIF) surplus. An additional $550 million in TIF surplus is expected to support Chicago Public Schools, which had already budgeted $379 million in TIF funds to address its own shortfall. That extra allocation would allow CPS to cover a $175 million payment into a city-controlled pension fund for certain CPS employees and close the district’s projected deficit, assuming City Council approves the surplus distribution.

City officials said the additional funding would also eliminate the city’s remaining $146 million budget deficit for 2025.