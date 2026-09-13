Mayor Brandon Johnson to seek a second term

After months of speculation, Brandon Johnson will seek a second term as mayor and will announce his campaign this afternoon at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in Washington Park.

Johnson is relying on his core Black voter base to remain in office after his first term was met with heavy criticism and low opinion poll numbers. But under Johnson’s leadership, crime in the city dropped to record lows.

The Chicago municipal election will be held on February 23, 2027.

Johnson joins a crowded field of candidates that includes Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, businessman Willie Wilson, Congressman Mike Quigley (IL-5th), Cook County Board of Review Commissioner George Cardenas, attorney and former Chicago Housing Authority Board Chair Matt Brewer, Businessman Joe Holberg, Healthcare and Public Policy Advisor Lisa Nee, All-Circo owner John Kelly, caregiver Toni Brooks, conservative activist Danielle Carter-Walters, Real Estate Developer Zo Ma, University of Illinois Chicago Health policy researcher Jabari Taylor, and Jessica “Jesse” Maronto, traffic signal repairman for the Chicago Department of Transportation.

With five months until the election, Mayor Johnson has less than $650,000 in his campaign war chest, compared to Giannoulias’ $22 million. Mendoza has over $1.7 million and Wilson has over $430,000.

Stay tuned to this developing story of Mayor Johnson’s announcement this afternoon.