Mayor Brandon Johnson Signs ‘Right to Protest’ Executive Order



The order affirms the City’s commitment to safeguarding every Chicagoan’s constitutional right to free speech and peaceful assembly.

Mayor Brandon Johnson signed the ‘Right to Protest’ executive order, which seeks to protect the free speech rights of every Chicagoan. The order, which builds upon Mayor Johnson’s sweeping Protecting Chicago Initiative, ensures that even in the face of interference from the federal government the Chicago Police Department (CPD) will protect Chicagoans’ First Amendment rights while taking appropriate measures to preserve public safety.

“Chicago has long been a center of civic action, from the labor uprisings of the Haymarket era to the Civil Rights movement, and today is no different,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “The City of Chicago has proven time and time again that we can safeguard demonstrations of any size while protecting First Amendment rights. With this Executive Order, we affirm that Chicago will remain a place where democracy and freedom reign. Today, we proclaim that all residents and visitors can peacefully assemble, petition their government, and speak freely in our city. This executive action is about being proactive so that we are prepared for any possible large-scale demonstration in response to the increasingly reckless federal government.”

This announcement reaffirms the City’s commitment to ensuring public protest remains a vital and protected part of civic life in Chicago.

The Order directs that, if federal law enforcement disrupts lawful protest activity, CPD will collaborate with protest organizers to develop a mutually acceptable alternative plan. This may include, but is not limited to, identifying alternative locations that enable the protest to achieve its lawful objectives.

Any alternative plan developed jointly by CPD and community members in response to federal interference will safeguard participants’ constitutional rights under the First Amendment and remain consistent with reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions, including the need to protect public safety.

The Order comes following the troubling use of force by federal law enforcement against residents engaging in First Amendment-protected demonstrations outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement site in the Chicago area late last week.

Under the leadership of CPD Supt. Larry Snelling, CPD and the City have worked to build meaningful partnerships with community activists, creating the conditions which have kept demonstrations predominantly peaceful in recent years, while mitigating interruptions for Chicagoans navigating their day-to-day lives.

The success of this work was evident last year during the Democratic National Convention when demonstrations stayed nearly entirely peaceful while minimal arrests were made. These major protest events have been handled with minimal federal intervention, proving local leadership is best equipped to both safeguard free expression and ensure public safety.

The signed Executive Order will be posted on the City Clerk’s website.