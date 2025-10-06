Mayor Brandon Johnson signs “Ice Free Zone” Executive Order 

Executive Order Prohibits use of city property for federal immigration operations

The directive expands Mayor Johnson’s Protecting Chicago initiative, inviting community partners to participate in the work of safeguarding the inalienable rights of every Chicagoan.

Today, October 6, 2025, Mayor Brandon Johnson signed the “ICE Free Zone” executive order, which creates clear mechanisms to prohibit federal immigration agents from using any City-owned property in their ongoing operations in Chicago. The order expands upon Mayor Johnson’s Protecting Chicago initiative, inviting local businesses and community organizations to join the citywide effort to safeguard our communities, while advancing measures to rein in the reckless behavior of federal immigration agents.

“We will not tolerate ICE agents violating our residents’ constitutional rights nor will we allow the federal government to disregard our local authority. ICE agents are detaining elected officials, tear-gassing protestors, children, and Chicago police officers, and abusing Chicago residents. We will not stand for that in our city,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “With this Executive Order, Chicago stands firm in protecting the Constitutional rights of our residents and immigrant communities and upholding our democracy.”

Mayor Johnson’s most recent Protecting Chicago executive order comes following documented use of Chicago Public Schools parking lots and a City-owned parking lot at Harrison and Kedzie as staging sites for federal immigration enforcement operations, a violation of Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance. The use of City resources for these actions erodes trust between immigrant communities and the City, weakening the relationships that are essential to ensuring community safety and constitutional policing.

Mayor Brandon Johnson

Under Mayor Johnon’s leadership, the City is taking swift and decisive action to prevent these transgressions and wield municipal power to protect the safety, dignity, and human rights of every Chicagoan, regardless of race, religion, immigration status, or national origin. As ordered by Mayor Johnson, City Departments and agencies will identify all spaces that have been or may be used for federal immigration enforcement operations. City workers will then ensure that all such properties exhibit clear signage stating:

This property is owned and/or controlled by the City of Chicago.

It may not be used for civil immigration enforcement, including as a:

Staging area

Processing location

Operations base

City Departments and Agencies are directed to implement this order within five days. This could include, but is not limited to, ensuring that, wherever possible, physical barriers such as locked gates are used to limit access to City property for the purpose of federal immigration enforcement.

The measure directs that City employees immediately report any attempted use of City property for immigration enforcement; any such instance will be reported to the Office of the Mayor and the Corporation Counsel.

The directive is the latest City-led effort to protect the Constitutional rights of every Chicagoan in concert with Mayor Johnson’s landmark Protecting Chicago initiative. Under Mayor Johnson’s leadership, the City is taking proactive steps to maintain essential trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement while ensuring every Chicagoan can feel safe while accessing City services.

In widely reported incidents, federal agents have been caught on video deploying tear gas outside a public school, acting outside their jurisdiction while putting a resident in a chokehold, and handcuffing a sitting member of the Chicago City Council.

In the wake of the ongoing incursion on the Constitutional rights of Chicagoans and the operations of federal immigration agents designed to stoke fear in communities across Chicago, Mayor Johnson is taking decisive action to protect Chicago’s immigrant community and the Constitutional rights of all Chicagoans.

Today’s order enables increased community participation in the Protecting Chicago initiative. The Mayor’s Office will design and distribute official signage, free of charge, that private landowners and leaseholders can post on their property. The signage clearly states that no federal immigration agents may enter for the purpose of civil immigration enforcement and that the property may not be used as a staging area, processing location, or operations base.

The City will distribute “Know Your Rights” materials that explain the rights of employees, tenants, and security staff when approached by federal agents seeking access to a property

This order does not prohibit the lawful use of City property for purposes unrelated to federal immigration enforcement.

Additional information on Protecting Chicago can be found at chicago.gov/protect. The signed Executive Order will be posted on the City Clerk’s website.

###