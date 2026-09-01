Mayor Brandon Johnson, DPD Announce Neighborhood Opportunity Fund Grants for 18 Chicago Businesses

GRANTS FOR 18 CHICAGO BUSINESSES

More than $3.8 million in grants will support $10.5 million in improvement projects across South, Southwest and West Side commercial corridors.



CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Planning and Development (DPD) today announced 18 businesses selected to receive Neighborhood Opportunity Fund (NOF) grants totaling more than $3.8 million. Among the grant recipients are a Humboldt Park movie theater, an Auburn Gresham sweets shop and a New City grocery store.



“Chicago’s small businesses are at the heart of our neighborhoods, and when we invest in them, we invest in the people and communities they serve,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Through the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund, we are helping entrepreneurs turn their ideas into thriving businesses, creating stronger commercial corridors and expanding economic opportunity across Chicago’s South, Southwest and West Sides.”

Ranging from $86,250 to $250,000, the grants are supporting a variety of South, Southwest and West Side improvement projects valued at $10.5 million.



“Each of these projects represents an incremental step forward for commercial corridor vitality that’s common to neighborhoods of choice citywide,” DPD Commissioner Ciere Boatright said.



The awardees and grant amounts include:

Aloha Wagon, 2021 S. Western Ave., Lower West Side $250,000 for a restaurant expansion into an adjacent space.



Area 44 Cafe, 8455 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chatham

$187,500 for a cafe, juice bar, and event space buildout.



$187,500 for a cafe, juice bar, and event space buildout. Asah Wellness, 134 S. California Ave., East Garfield Park $144,000 for a wellness and Pilates studio buildout.



Ashunti Community Resource Center, 4912 W. Madison St., Austin $187,500 for an office, community space and commercial kitchen buildout.



B&B Ice Cream and Candy, 8238 S. Racine Ave., Auburn Gresham $187,5000 for an ice cream and candy shop renovation.



Blue Kite Wellness, 2020 W. 79th St., Auburn Gresham $250,000 for a behavioral health and wellness center buildout.



Bubble Bob’s Laundromat, 5820 S. Western Ave., Gage Park $250,000 for laundromat buildout.



Bueno Days, 2826 W. Cermak Road, South Lawndale $250,000 for coffee shop buildout.



Chicago St. Louis, 3458 W. Chicago Ave., Humboldt Park $250,000 for clothing store buildout.



Dreamville Campus, 1339-59 W. 59th St., West Englewood $250,000 for the construction of nonprofit facilities.



Full Video Production Services Inc., 2524 E. 75th St., South Shore $144,722 for a video production company facility buildout.



Great Minds Escape LLC, 9012 S. Commercial Ave., South Chicago $250,000 for an escape room business buildout.



The K9 Corridor, 123 N. Western Ave., Near West Side $86,250 for a pet care business incubator buildout.



La Internacional, 4556 S. Ashland Ave., New City $150,000 for the renovation of an existing grocery store and restaurant.



Oakland Renovation and Rehab LLC, 4244 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Grand Boulevard $250,000 for a bike shop buildout.



Poetic Properties, 3679 W. Grand Ave., Humboldt Park $250,000 to renovate a former church as a movie theater and community space.



Prismatic Vista LLC, 3934 W. North Ave., Humboldt Park $250,000 for renovations to two existing commercial spaces.



Suga Ray’s Famous Chicken & Waffles, 6945 S. Stony Island Ave., South Shore $250,000 for a restaurant buildout.



The awardees were selected from 50 proposals submitted to DPD earlier this year. Applications were evaluated for project readiness, neighborhood needs and other criteria.

NOF grants reimburse up to 75% of eligible costs for new construction and rehabilitation projects along West, South and Southwest Side commercial corridors, with additional funding available for design and technical assistance. The program is funded by density bonus fees paid by downtown construction projects.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, with the next evaluation deadlines occurring Aug. 14 and Nov. 13. For more information, visit Chicago.gov/NOF.

CONTACT:

Mayor’s Press Office 312.744.3334 [email protected]

Department of Planning and Development 312.744.9267





