Mayor Brandon Johnson appoints Sharla Roberts as Chief Procurement Officer

On July 30, 2024, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the appointment of Sharla Roberts to serve as the Commissioner of the Department of Procurement Services, where she will lead the city’s contracting, certification, and compliance operations.

Roberts previously served as the director of procurement diversity at the University of Illinois, where she successfully increased the university’s diversity spending from $50 million to $113 million over a five-year period. Prior, she served as the chief diversity officer at the State of Illinois Department of Central Management Services. Roberts also holds several prestigious memberships, including serving as chair of the Certification and Compliance committees of the State of Illinois Business Enterprise Council.

“I have been, and will always continue to be, a strong advocate for increasing diverse contracting. I am thrilled that Sharla will be joining me in this advocacy,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Sharla has long been a champion for diverse economic empowerment and is bringing her expertise and dedication to diversity, transparency, and innovation to the Chicago Department of Procurement Services.”

Roberts established the Diverse Supplier Development Program at the University of Illinois empowering diverse businesses and creating a more inclusive economy through capacity building. She also created the first “sheltered market” contract exclusively for minorities and women in the area of information technology in the State of Illinois. Roberts was one of Crain’s Chicago Business Notable Leaders in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for 2023. Roberts’ extensive background includes leadership roles in both the public and private sectors, where she has spearheaded significant initiatives for economic development and diversity. At the University of Illinois, she developed and executed a strategic plan for procurement diversity, implemented training programs for staff, and fostered strong vendor relationships through innovative outreach programs. Her efforts have consistently resulted in increased opportunities and support for small and diverse businesses.

Additionally, Roberts has played pivotal roles in various organizations and initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth and job creation for small and diverse businesses in Chicago. She has collaborated with entities such as World Business Chicago, West Side Total Health Collaborative, and West Side United to develop transformative programs that have had a lasting impact on underrepresented communities. Her contributions to these initiatives have been instrumental in advancing Chicago’s Plan for Economic Growth and Jobs.

“It is a profound honor to be appointed to serve in this role,” said Roberts. “I am excited to continue to expand upon Mayor Johnson’s initiatives to increase diverse contracting in the city of Chicago.”