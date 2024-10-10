Mayor Brandon Johnson and World Business Chicago lead high-level business mission to London advancing economic growth opportunities for Chicago

Mayor Brandon Johnson and World Business Chicago are in London, furthering efforts to position Chicago as a top destination for international business expansion, particularly in fintech, insurtech, climate, and healthcare sectors. Meetings are planned to strengthen relationships with current and potential investors, showcasing what makes Chicago stand out as a global city – a diverse and skilled workforce, diverse economy and business ecosystem, and strong worldwide connectivity.

“Chicago is a leader on the world stage,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “From the pop culture phenomenon of The Bear to our sports teams, culture, arts, the spotlight during the DNC, and of course, our iconic skyline and lakefront, our city is a global destination. This trip to London is about deepening connections with our partners across the pond and ensuring Chicago remains the top choice for business expansion.”

The UK, Chicago’s largest foreign direct investment (FDI) partner, has more than 250 UK-based companies operating within the City. In 2023 alone, trade between Chicago and the UK topped $7.68 billion, making the UK Chicago’s fourth-largest trade partner. This visit aims to build on these strong ties, fostering economic growth and opening up new revenue opportunities for the city.

“The Chicago Bears playing in the NFL’s European series offered a great backdrop to connect with top business leaders,” said Phil Clement, President and CEO, World Business Chicago. “We’ve got a full schedule of meetings and roundtables ahead, all aimed at sparking interest in Chicago, creating jobs, and tapping into opportunities that will drive our city’s growth.”

During this trip, the Chicago delegation will meet with senior executives and leaders from companies headquartered or with operations in London, with a key focus on highlighting Chicago’s recent successes and positioning it as a gateway for international business expansion.

Highlights of this economic development trip include the following:

The Economic Impact of Sports Roundtable: Participants will explore the role of sports as a driver of economic growth, with a focus on positioning Chicago as a global sports hub.

Industry-Specific Roundtables: WBC will host several roundtables on fintech, quantum computing, and climate technology. The climate tech roundtable, hosted at a WBC board member’s London office, will include a keynote address by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on the city’s burgeoning blue and green economy.

The Chicago delegation has scheduled several key meetings, including:

Thursday, 11 a.m. – meeting with a developer of photonic quantum computers.

Thursday, 1 p.m. – meeting with a Scottish company specializing in DPSS lasers for the semiconductor industry.

Friday, 11 a.m. – discussions with three quantum-related companies to explore collaboration opportunities and potential expansion into Chicago.

Saturday, 2 p.m. – meeting with a company specializing in sustainable thermal drying technologies, focusing on aligning innovations with Chicago’s sustainability goals.

Pro-Chicago announcement: On Friday, October 11, a London-based company will formally announce its expansion into the U.S. market as it opens its U.S. headquarters in Chicago. This exciting news will be revealed during a livestream between London and Chicago. An embargoed press release is available upon request.

Key members of the Chicago delegation:

Mayor Brandon Johnson, City of Chicago

Jason Lee, Senior Advisor, City of Chicago

Kenya Merritt, Deputy Mayor of Economic & Neighborhood Development, City of Chicago

Dominique Warren, Director of Federal Affairs, City of Chicago

Phil Clement, President & CEO, World Business Chicago

Charles E. Smith, Vice Chair, World Business Chicago

Adrienne Tongate, EVP, Global Strategic Initiatives, World Business Chicago

Anel Montes Marchan, VP, Strategic Initiatives, World Business Chicago