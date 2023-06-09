Mayor Johnson and the Chicago Public Library invite Chicagoans to citywide birthday party on June 10, 2023

Chicago Public Library (CPL) is pleased to announce the 150th birthday party! Hosted by Mayor Brandon Johnson and sponsored by the Chicago Public Library Foundation, this Citywide Birthday Party on Saturday, June 10, is part of a year-long celebration of the Library’s 150 years of serving communities.

“Congratulations to Chicago Public Library for 150 years of empowering minds and igniting imaginations,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “The library has served as a beacon of knowledge and inspiration for generations, and my administration will continue to support its mission of welcoming and supporting all people in their enjoyment of reading and pursuit of lifelong learning.”

Mayor Johnson will make a special appearance from 3 pm to 5 pm at his hometown branches, Austin, North Austin, and the symbolic Harold Washington Library, named after the first African American mayor. CPL’s 81 branches across the city will host a unique party that will include activities, giveaways, treats, and special performances for all ages. Depending on the location, performances may consist of animal shows, circus arts, music, art, improv and much more. The library will also have commemorative gifts and a special edition 150 anniversary library card, available only for a limited time.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable milestone with Mayor Johnson and all Chicagoans,” said Commissioner Chris Brown. “These celebratory initiatives have been designed to engage and give back to the countless people and communities who have helped shape the library and added to the history of our library stories; we look forward to continuing our legacy and extending the perception of what a library can be.”

As part of this monumental celebration, CPL is also launching:

Summer at Chicago Public Library, programming that engages youth and adults with fun, inspiring, and informative events and activities at branches across the city, all summer long.

Stories We Tell, exhibits that tell the history of CPL branches and neighborhoods at various locations, including Albany Park, Chicago Bee, Chinatown, Clearing, Lozano, Legler Regional Library, Mayfair, Merlo, and Sulzer Regional Library.

Branching Out: Chicago Public Libraries in the Neighborhoods, featured exhibit highlighting CPL’s origins and efforts to create a citywide system of regional and branch libraries for the City of Chicago.

Library for the People, a first-ever people-centric library podcast featuring conversations with those who staff, make use of and think about libraries.

Tim Youd’s 100 Novels Project, retyping two iconic Chicago novels by authors with formative connections to specific Library branches.

For more information about CPL’s 150 anniversary birthday party, events and exhibits, visit chipublib.org/150.

About Chicago Public Library

Since 1873, Chicago Public Library (CPL) has encouraged lifelong learning by welcoming all people and offering equal access to information, entertainment, and knowledge through innovative services, programs, and technology. Through its 81 locations, the Library provides free access to a rich collection of materials, both physical and digital, and presents the highest quality author discussions, exhibits, and programs for children, teens, and adults. For more information, please call (312) 747-4300 or visit chipublib.org. To follow CPL on social media, visit us on Twitter (@chipublib), Facebook (@chipublib), or Instagram (@chicagopubliclibrary).