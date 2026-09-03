Mayor Brandon Johnson and DPD Commissioner Ciere Boatright Announce 30 Additional ‘Missing Middle’ Buildings in South Chicago and West Englewood

$27.6 million in new residential development will transform 30 vacant lots into new homes in South Chicago and West Englewood.



CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) Commissioner Ciere Boatright announced the selection of four local development teams to construct 30 new Missing Middle projects in South Chicago and West Englewood. Collectively valued at $27.6 million, the projects will transform vacant City lots into new two- and three-flats, creating homeownership opportunities and supporting neighborhood growth.

“Every vacant lot presents an opportunity to bring new life and new Chicagoans to our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “These projects are helping repopulate communities that have experienced decades of disinvestment while creating new pathways to homeownership and supporting new development. My administration will continue using every tool available to bring new housing, economic opportunity, and neighborhood growth to communities across the South and West sides.”

The four development teams were selected from 34 submissions to a recent DPD Request for Applications (RFA) for Missing Middle housing in South Chicago and West Englewood. The selected projects include:

75 Development’s $6.8 million project will create eight two-flats on the 8400 block of S Baker Ave. in South Chicago.

$6.8 million project will create eight two-flats on the 8400 block of S Baker Ave. in South Chicago. Vazquez Housing Development’s $6.2 million project will create five two-flats on the 8300 block of S Buffalo Ave. in South Chicago.

$6.2 million project will create five two-flats on the 8300 block of S Buffalo Ave. in South Chicago. Blazer Jones’ $5.2 million project will create four two-flats and two three-flats on the 8400 block of S Buffalo Ave. in South Chicago.

$5.2 million project will create four two-flats and two three-flats on the 8400 block of S Buffalo Ave. in South Chicago. Blueprint Ventures’ $9.35 million project will create 11 two-flats in the 1700 block of W 69th St. in West Englewood.

“Missing Middle homes are the foundation for the City’s repopulation goals in neighborhoods that have yet to recuperate from decades of demolitions,” said DPD Commissioner Ciere Boatright. “It means more families, more homeowners, and more community wealth-building.”

Under the Missing Middle program guidelines, at least one unit within each building must be sold to an owner-occupant earning up to 140 percent of the area median income, or $134,400 annually for a two-person household. The requirement creates new pathways to homeownership while allowing residents to build wealth as new development takes shape in their communities.

Potential DPD developer assistance includes up to $150,000 per housing unit and the sale of each City lot for $1, to help ensure purchase prices are commensurate with market rates. Funding would be provided through Housing and Economic Development Bond proceeds, pending City Council approval.

Missing Middle housing refers to two- to six-unit residential buildings that have disappeared from many neighborhoods following decades of disinvestment and demolitions.

The fourth phase of the Missing Middle initiative builds on more than 300 homes already advancing across North Lawndale, Chatham, South Chicago, Morgan Park, McKinley Park, and East and West Garfield Park through the program’s first three application rounds.

Mayor Johnson remains committed to expanding Chicago’s housing stock and creating more opportunities for homeownership across the city. The Johnson administration has made new housing development, neighborhood growth, and direct pathways to homeownership central to its strategy to repopulate communities and create greater economic opportunity across Chicago’s South and West sides.

More information about the program and selected projects is available at Chicago.gov/MissingMiddle.